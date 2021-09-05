Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

