Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $662.77 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.48. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

