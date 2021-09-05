Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 8,943 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $4,079,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $190.50 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

