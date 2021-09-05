Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. The company has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

