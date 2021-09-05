McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

TGP opened at $16.16 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

