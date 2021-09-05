Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
TIH opened at C$107.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$71.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$105.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.53.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
