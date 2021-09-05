Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
