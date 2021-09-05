Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.63). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $328.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.57. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,513,434 shares of company stock valued at $484,228,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

