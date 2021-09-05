Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,634 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $297.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.54 and a 200 day moving average of $281.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

