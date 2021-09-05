Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,490 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,896 shares of company stock worth $414,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

