$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.97. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $15.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

NYSE:TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 97.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

