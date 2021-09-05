McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $895.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

