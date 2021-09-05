McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

