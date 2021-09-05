McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 44.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Etsy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $220.38 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

