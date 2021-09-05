Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avista by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,018 shares of company stock valued at $535,366. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

