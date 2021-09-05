Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,363 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,169 shares of company stock valued at $71,385,966. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

