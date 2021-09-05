Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

