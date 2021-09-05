McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $203.17 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.