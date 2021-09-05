Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.42 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

