Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

