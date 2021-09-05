Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

