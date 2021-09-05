American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

