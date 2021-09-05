Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KGSPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

