Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $550.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Truist increased their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.96.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.00. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

