Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Tops $10,088.03 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $10,088.03 and $108.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00146834 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

