Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,431 shares of company stock worth $23,606,798. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Vicor has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $129.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

