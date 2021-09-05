Cream (CRM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Cream has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $36,176.71 and $30.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,316.29 or 1.00427122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.49 or 0.01032866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.44 or 0.00513826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00344775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

