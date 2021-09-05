Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,673.8% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 216,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

