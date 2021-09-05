Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

