Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 77.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

