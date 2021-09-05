Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,106,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

