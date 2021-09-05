Leisure Capital Management Has $863,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,461.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3,319.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.