Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 14,943 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

