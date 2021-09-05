Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.15 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

