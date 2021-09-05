Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $177.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.77. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.