Sfmg LLC Invests $90,000 in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $792,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

In other Tuesday Morning news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

