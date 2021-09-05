Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.