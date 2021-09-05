American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

