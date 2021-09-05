WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $170,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,461,045. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.