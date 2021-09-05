Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $95.28 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

