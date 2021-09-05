Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.