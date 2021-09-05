David Khalil Sells 5,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $33,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOV shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

