David Khalil Sells 5,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $33,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOV shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.