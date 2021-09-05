Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 158.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

