Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $141.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

