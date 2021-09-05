Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

PLD stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.