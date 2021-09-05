Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,157 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

