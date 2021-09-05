Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $104.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

