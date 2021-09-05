Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after buying an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

