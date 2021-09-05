Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$107.06 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$71.95 and a 1 year high of C$110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.60.

TIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total transaction of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,290,298.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $749,596.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

