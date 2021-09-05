Sandy Spring Bank Sells 755 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $190.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.50 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

